fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

අධ්‍යාපන ප්‍රතිසංස්කරණ පිළිබඳව සාකච්ඡාවක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor සැප්තැම්බර් 15, 2022 11:30

අධ්‍යාපන ප්‍රතිසංස්කරණ පිළිබඳව සාකච්ඡාවක්

Related Articles

ඉදිරියේ දී සිදු කිරීමට නියමිත අධ්යාපන ප්රතිසංස්කරණ පිළිබඳව සහ අධ්යාපන අමාත්යාංශය සහ ඊට අනුබද්ධිත ආයතනවල නිලධාරීන් සමඟ සාකච්ඡාවක් අධ්යාපන අමාත්ය සුසිල් ප්රේමජයන්ත මැතිතුමාගේ ප්රධානත්වයෙන් අධ්යාපන අමාත්යාංශයේ දී පැවැත්විණි.
මෙම අවස්ථාවට උසස් අධ්යාපන රාජ්ය අමාත්ය සුරේෂ් රාඝවන් මැතිතුමා ඇතුළු නිලධාරීන් පිරිසක් සහභාගී විය.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor සැප්තැම්බර් 15, 2022 11:30

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළ ඒකක 149 කින් ඉහළ යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළ ඒකක 149 කින් ඉහළ යයි

ප්‍රතිපත්ති පොලී අනුපාත නොවෙනස්ව පවත්වාගෙන යාමට මහ බැංකුව තීරණය කරයි

ප්‍රතිපත්ති පොලී අනුපාත නොවෙනස්ව පවත්වාගෙන යාමට මහ බැංකුව තීරණය කරයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොළේ වාර්තාගත වර්ධනයක්

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොළේ වාර්තාගත වර්ධනයක්

ආදරය කරුණාව වැඩියෙන්ම එකතු වුණු අකුරු තුනක වචනය “අම්මා”

ආදරය කරුණාව වැඩියෙන්ම එකතු වුණු අකුරු තුනක වචනය “අම්මා”

කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළේ සියලු කොටස් මිල දර්ශකය වාර්තාගත ලෙස ඉහළට

කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළේ සියලු කොටස් මිල දර්ශකය වාර්තාගත ලෙස ඉහළට

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

මව්බිම ආසියාවේ ඉහළටම ඔසවා දිවයිනට පැමිණි සිංහ පැටවුන්ට ඉහළම හරසර

මව්බිම ආසියාවේ ඉහළටම ඔසවා දිවයිනට පැමිණි සිංහ පැටවුන්ට ඉහළම හරසර

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව 06වෙනි වරටත් ආසියානු කුසලානය දිනා ගනී

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව 06වෙනි වරටත් ආසියානු කුසලානය දිනා ගනී

කාසියේ වාසිය පාකිස්ථානයට

කාසියේ වාසිය පාකිස්ථානයට

ආසියානු දැල් පන්දු ශුරතාවය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

ආසියානු දැල් පන්දු ශුරතාවය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව සහ සිංගප්පූරුව අතර දැල්පන්දු ආසියානු ශූරතා අවසන් තරඟය අද

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව සහ සිංගප්පූරුව අතර දැල්පන්දු ආසියානු ශූරතා අවසන් තරඟය අද

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

කුමාර තිරිමාදුර සහ සරත් කොතලාව රුසියාවේ දී හොඳම නළුවන් වෙයි

කුමාර තිරිමාදුර සහ සරත් කොතලාව රුසියාවේ දී හොඳම නළුවන් වෙයි

රාජසිංහ ජයසූරිය රචනා කළ “ගඟ දිගේ දින අටක්” කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

රාජසිංහ ජයසූරිය රචනා කළ “ගඟ දිගේ දින අටක්” කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

‘ද නිවුස් පේපර්’ චිත්‍රපටයට තවත් ජාත්‍යන්තර සම්මානයක්

‘ද නිවුස් පේපර්’ චිත්‍රපටයට තවත් ජාත්‍යන්තර සම්මානයක්

ඉන්දික වීරකෝන්ගේ “බුදුන් උපන් දේශය” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

ඉන්දික වීරකෝන්ගේ “බුදුන් උපන් දේශය” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

රයිගම් ටෙලි සම්මාන ගොන්නක් රූපවාහිනී මහගෙදරට (VIDEO)

රයිගම් ටෙලි සම්මාන ගොන්නක් රූපවාහිනී මහගෙදරට (VIDEO)

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.