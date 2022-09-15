fbpx

ඌව සහ නැගෙනහිර පළාත්වලට සවස් කාලයේදී වැසි

සැප්තැම්බර් 15, 2022

ඌව සහ නැගෙනහිර පළාත්වලට සවස් කාලයේදී වැසි

බස්නාහිර සහ සබරගමුව පළාත්වලත් මහනුවර, නුවරඑළිය, ගාල්ල සහ මාතර දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් වැසි ස්වල්පයක් ඇතිවන බව කාලගුණ විද්යා දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව සඳහන් කරයි.
ඌව සහ නැගෙනහිර පළාත්වල සවස් කාලයේදී හෝ රාත්රී කාලයේදී ස්ථාන ස්වල්පයක වැසි හෝ ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි විය හැක.
