කාසියේ වාසිය පාකිස්ථානයට

ITN News Editor
සැප්තැම්බර් 11, 2022 19:06

කාසියේ වාසිය පාකිස්ථානයට

ආසියානු කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරගාවලියේ අවසන් මහා තරගයේ කාසියේ වාසිය දිනා ගැනීමට පාකිස්ථාන කණ්ඩායමේ නායක බාබර් අසාම් සමත් වුණා.

ඒ අනුව බාබර් අසාම් තීරණය කළේ පළමුව පන්දු රැකීමටයි.

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor සැප්තැම්බර් 11, 2022 19:06

