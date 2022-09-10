fbpx

සීගිරිය ඉනාමළුව වන සංරක්ෂණ පුහුණු ආයතනයේ පහසුකම් වැඩි දියුණු කෙරේ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor සැප්තැම්බර් 10, 2022 14:01

සීගිරිය ඉනාමළුව වන සංරක්ෂණ පුහුණු ආයතනයේ පහසුකම් වැඩි දියුණු කෙරේ

සීගිරිය ඉනාමළුව වන සංරක්ෂණ පුහුණු ආයතනය ඊයේ (09) කෘෂිකර්ම,වනජීවි හා වනසම්පත් සංරක්ෂණ අමාත්ය මහින්ද අමරවීර මහතා අතින් විවෘත විය.
වන සංරක්ෂණ දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව විසින් නිලධාරීන් පුහුණු කිරීම සඳහා ආරම්භ කර තිබෙන මෙම පුහුණු ආයතනය තුළ සිසුන් විශාල පිරිසක් දැනටමත් වන සංරක්ෂණය පිළිබඳව හදාරමින් සිටිති. ඔවුන්ට අධ්යයන හා පුහුණු කටයුතු සඳහා ලබාදෙන පහසුකම් වැඩි කරමින් මෙම පුහුණු කිරීමේ ගොඩනැගිල්ල ස්ථාපිත කර තිබිණි.
මෙම අවස්ථාවට වනජීවි හා වනසම්පත් සංරක්ෂණ අමාත්යාංශයේ ලේකම් චන්ද්රා හේරත් මහත්මිය ඇතුළු පිරිසක් සහභාගී වී සිටියහ.
මෙහිදී අදහස් පළ කළ අමාත්යවරයා –
ශ්රී ලංකාවේ කෘෂිකර්මාන්තය මෙන්ම වනජීවී සංරක්ෂණය හා වන සම්පත් සංරක්ෂණය එකිනෙකට සමානුපාතීව ක්රියාත්මක කිරීම අපහසු කාර් යක්. අපේ රට මේ වන විට ආහාර ලබා ගැනීමේ දැඩි දුෂ්කරතාවයකට මුහණ පා සිටිනවා. රට තුළ ක්රම ක්රමයෙන් මන්දපෝෂණය හිස ඔසවමින් තිබෙනවා. මෙම තත්ත්වයෙන් ගැලවීමට නම්, කළයුතු එකම දෙය රට පුරා ඇති සියලුම ඉඩම් ඵලදායීව වගා කිරීමයි. නමුත් අපේ රටේ වගා කරන බෝගවලින් වාර් ෂිකව 40%ක් පමණ වන සතුන් විසින් විනාශ කරනවා. රට තුළ පවතින ආහාර හිඟයට මෙම තත්ත්වය තදින්ම බලපානවා. එම නිසා මෙම වසර අවසාන වනවිට වන සතුන්ගෙන් වගාවට සිදුවන හානිය නතර කිරීම සඳහා ස්ථීර විසඳුමක් අනිවාර්යයෙන්ම ලබාදිය යුතුමයි. වගා හානි සිදු කරන සතුන් අතරින් වනඅලීන් සංරක්ෂිත සත්ත්ව ලැයිස්තුවෙන් ඉවත් කරන්නේ නැහැ. අපි අලියා රැකගත යුතුයි. විදේශ සංචාරකයින් විශාල වශයෙන් ලංකාවට පැමිණෙන්නේ අපේ රටේ වනඅලි සම්පත නැරඹීම සඳහායි. ඒ නිසා වනඅලීන් ආරක්ෂා කිරීම අපේ මූලික වගකීමක්.
වනජීවී දෙපාර්තමේන්තුවේ තොරතුරු අනුව ලංකාවේ සිටින දළ ඇතුන් ප්රමාණය 40කටත් අඩුයි. නමුත් දළ ඇතුන් මරා දැමීම සමහරු විසින් සිදු කරනවා. එම නිසා වනජීවී දෙපාර්තමේන්තුවට දළ ඇතුන් මරන පුද්ගලයින්ට ඉහළම දඩුවම් ලබා දීමට හැකිවන පරිදි වනජීවී පනත සංශෝධනය කිරීමට පියවර ගන්නා ලෙස මම උපදෙස් දුන්නා. එහිදී පනත සංශෝධනය කිරීම මඟින් දළ ඇතුන් මරා දමන පුද්ගලයින්ට ලබාදෙන දඩුවම් වශයෙන් දඩ මුදල ඉතාමත් ඉහළ මට්ටමකින් ඉහළ නැංවීමටත්, සිරගත කරන කාල ප්රමාණය දැනට වඩා ඉහළ නැංවීමටත් අපි පියවර ගන්නවා.
එමෙන්ම ආහාර බෝගවලට හානි කරන සත්ව ලැයිස්තුවක් අපි දැනටමත් අපි සකස් කර තිබෙනවා. එම ලැයිස්තුවට වල්ඌරන්, ඉත්තෑවෝ, දඩුලේන්නු, රිලව්, වඳුරො සහ මොනරු ද ඇතුළත් කර තිබෙනවා. මම මේ අවස්ථවේ ප්රකාශ නොකළත් වන සතුන්ගෙන් සිදුවන වගා හානි නැවැත්වීම සඳහා ස්ථීර වැඩපිළිවෙළ මේ වසර අවසන් වීමට ප්රථම ක්රියාත්මක කරන බව ද සඳහන් කරන බව අමාත්යවරයා වැඩිදුරටත් පැවසීය.
