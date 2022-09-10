fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

කොරියානු රැකියා සඳහා වීසා 1125ක් දැනටමත් සූදානම්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor සැප්තැම්බර් 10, 2022 11:42

කොරියානු රැකියා සඳහා වීසා 1125ක් දැනටමත් සූදානම්

Related Articles

කොරියානු රැකියා අපේක්ෂකයින් ඉක්මණින් දකුණු කොරියානු රාජ්යය බලා පිටත් කර යැවීම සඳහා මේ වන විට වීසා බලපත්ර 1125ක් සූදානම් බවත් සතියකට ශ්රමිකයින් දෙසීය පනහක් කොරියාව බලා පිටත් කිරීමට කටයුතු කරන බවත් අමාත්ය මනූෂ නානායක්කාර මහතා පැවසීය.
අමාත්යවරයා මෙම අදහස් පළ කළේ කොරියානු රැකියා අපේක්ෂකයින්ගේ ගැටලු සාකච්ජා කිරිම සඳහා කොරියානු මානව සම්පත් අංශයේ නිලධාරින්, ශ්රී ලංකා විදේශ සේවා නියුක්ති කාර්යාංශයේ නිලධාරින් හා කොරියානු රැකියා අපේක්ෂකයින් අතර කම්කරු හා විදේශ රැකියා අමාත්ය මනුෂ නානායක්කාර මහතාගේ ප්රධානත්වයෙන් ඊයේ (09) විදේශ සේවා නියුක්ති කාර්යාංශයේදී පැවති විශේෂ හමුවකදීය.
කොරියානු රැකියා අපේක්ෂිතයින් සඳහා වීසා අයදුම් කිරීම සඳහා පැවති ප්රමාදයන් වැළැක්වීමට අවශ්ය පියවර මේ වන විටත් ගෙන ඇති බවත් ඒ සඳහා විදේශ සේවා නියුක්ති කාර්යාංශය විගණනය කර ඔවුන්ට ඉලක්ක හා දිරිදීමනා ලබා දීමට පියවර ගෙන ඇති බවත් අමාත්යවරයා පැවසීය.
කොරියානු විභාග පැවැත්වීම සඳහා වැඩි පහසුකම්වලින් යුත් නව මධ්යස්ථානයක් ලබාදෙන බවත්, ඉදිරි වසරේදී කොරියානු රැකියා අවස්ථා වැඩි කරගැනීම සඳහා කොරියානු මානව සම්පත් දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව සමග සාකච්ඡා කරමින් සිටින බවත් වැඩිදුරටත් අදහස් දැක්වූ අමාත්යවරයා කීවේය.
මෙම අවස්ථාවට කාර්යාංශයේ සභාපති මහේන්ද්ර කුමාරසිංහ මහතා, කොරියානු මානව සම්පත් සංවර්ධන ආයතනයේ අධ්යක්ෂක ලී ජූ චුල් මහතා, කාර්යාංශයේ සාමාන්යාධිකාරි ඩී.ඩී.පී. සේනානායක මහතා හා නියෝජ්ය සාමාන්යාධිකාරි (පුහුණු ) පී.ජී.ජී.එස්. යාපා මහතා ඇතුළු ඉහළ කළමනාකාරීත්වයේ නිළධාරින් සහභාගී විය.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor සැප්තැම්බර් 10, 2022 11:42

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළ ඒකක 149 කින් ඉහළ යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළ ඒකක 149 කින් ඉහළ යයි

ප්‍රතිපත්ති පොලී අනුපාත නොවෙනස්ව පවත්වාගෙන යාමට මහ බැංකුව තීරණය කරයි

ප්‍රතිපත්ති පොලී අනුපාත නොවෙනස්ව පවත්වාගෙන යාමට මහ බැංකුව තීරණය කරයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොළේ වාර්තාගත වර්ධනයක්

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොළේ වාර්තාගත වර්ධනයක්

ආදරය කරුණාව වැඩියෙන්ම එකතු වුණු අකුරු තුනක වචනය “අම්මා”

ආදරය කරුණාව වැඩියෙන්ම එකතු වුණු අකුරු තුනක වචනය “අම්මා”

කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළේ සියලු කොටස් මිල දර්ශකය වාර්තාගත ලෙස ඉහළට

කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළේ සියලු කොටස් මිල දර්ශකය වාර්තාගත ලෙස ඉහළට

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ආසියා කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලියේ අවසන් මහා තරඟය හෙට

ආසියා කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලියේ අවසන් මහා තරඟය හෙට

අවසන් සටනට පෙර ශ්‍රී ලංකාවත් පකිස්ථානයත් අද සටනක

අවසන් සටනට පෙර ශ්‍රී ලංකාවත් පකිස්ථානයත් අද සටනක

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව ආසියා ශූරතා දැල්පන්දු තරඟාවලියේ ඉදිරියටම

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව ආසියා ශූරතා දැල්පන්දු තරඟාවලියේ ඉදිරියටම

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව හා පාකිස්තානය අවසන් මහා තරඟයට සුදුසුකම් ලබයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව හා පාකිස්තානය අවසන් මහා තරඟයට සුදුසුකම් ලබයි

ඉන්දියාව කඩුලු 6 කින් පරාජය කරමින් ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට විශිෂ්ට ජයක්

ඉන්දියාව කඩුලු 6 කින් පරාජය කරමින් ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට විශිෂ්ට ජයක්

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

රාජසිංහ ජයසූරිය රචනා කළ “ගඟ දිගේ දින අටක්” කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

රාජසිංහ ජයසූරිය රචනා කළ “ගඟ දිගේ දින අටක්” කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

‘ද නිවුස් පේපර්’ චිත්‍රපටයට තවත් ජාත්‍යන්තර සම්මානයක්

‘ද නිවුස් පේපර්’ චිත්‍රපටයට තවත් ජාත්‍යන්තර සම්මානයක්

ඉන්දික වීරකෝන්ගේ “බුදුන් උපන් දේශය” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

ඉන්දික වීරකෝන්ගේ “බුදුන් උපන් දේශය” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

රයිගම් ටෙලි සම්මාන ගොන්නක් රූපවාහිනී මහගෙදරට (VIDEO)

රයිගම් ටෙලි සම්මාන ගොන්නක් රූපවාහිනී මහගෙදරට (VIDEO)

ආසියා කලාපයේ හොඳම චිත්‍රපටයට හිමි සම්මානය නිව්ස් පේපර් චිත්‍රපටයට

ආසියා කලාපයේ හොඳම චිත්‍රපටයට හිමි සම්මානය නිව්ස් පේපර් චිත්‍රපටයට

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.