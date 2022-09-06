fbpx

ඩොලර් ගෙවා ගෑස් ගන්න ඇප් එකක්

ඩොලර් ගෙවා ගෑස් ගන්න ඇප් එකක්

විදෙස්ගත ශ්‍රී ලාංකිකයින්ට ඩොලර් ගෙවා ගෑස් ඇනවුම් කිරීමේ මෘදුකාංගය අද සිට ක්‍රියාත්මක බව ලිට්‍රෝ සභාපති මුදිත පීරිස් මහතා පවසනවා.

