ගංවතුර අනතුරු ඇඟවීමේ නිවේදනයක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අගෝස්තු 30, 2022 17:31

ගංවතුර අනතුරු ඇඟවීමේ නිවේදනයක්

අද රාත්‍රියේ සිට ඉදිරි දින දෙකට අදාළවන පරිදි වාරිමාර්ග දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව විසින් පූර්ව ගංවතුර අනතුරු ඇඟවීමේ නිවේදනයක් නිකුත් කර තිබෙනවා.

