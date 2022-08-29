fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

විදුලි බිල ඉහළ දැමිමට එරෙහිව සජබ මන්ත්‍රීවරුන් නිහඬ විරෝධතාවක

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අගෝස්තු 29, 2022 12:17

විදුලි බිල ඉහළ දැමිමට එරෙහිව සජබ මන්ත්‍රීවරුන් නිහඬ විරෝධතාවක

Related Articles

ඉහළ ගිය විදුලිබිල ඇතුළු කරුණු කිහිපයකට විරෝධය පළකරමින් සමගි ජනබලවේගය පාර්ලිමේන්තු පිවිසුම අසළ නිහඩ විරෝධතාවක නිරතවුණා.

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor අගෝස්තු 29, 2022 12:17

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළ ඒකක 149 කින් ඉහළ යයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළ ඒකක 149 කින් ඉහළ යයි

ප්‍රතිපත්ති පොලී අනුපාත නොවෙනස්ව පවත්වාගෙන යාමට මහ බැංකුව තීරණය කරයි

ප්‍රතිපත්ති පොලී අනුපාත නොවෙනස්ව පවත්වාගෙන යාමට මහ බැංකුව තීරණය කරයි

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොළේ වාර්තාගත වර්ධනයක්

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොළේ වාර්තාගත වර්ධනයක්

ආදරය කරුණාව වැඩියෙන්ම එකතු වුණු අකුරු තුනක වචනය “අම්මා”

ආදරය කරුණාව වැඩියෙන්ම එකතු වුණු අකුරු තුනක වචනය “අම්මා”

කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළේ සියලු කොටස් මිල දර්ශකය වාර්තාගත ලෙස ඉහළට

කොටස් වෙළෙඳපොළේ සියලු කොටස් මිල දර්ශකය වාර්තාගත ලෙස ඉහළට

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ඉන්දියාවට කඩුලු 05ක ජයක්

ඉන්දියාවට කඩුලු 05ක ජයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට අන්ත පරාජයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට අන්ත පරාජයක්

ආසියා කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරගාවලිය අද සිට ඇරඹෙයි

ආසියා කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරගාවලිය අද සිට ඇරඹෙයි

ආසියානු කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලියට සියල්ල සූදානම්

ආසියානු කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලියට සියල්ල සූදානම්

වැල්ලම්පිටිය සිද්ධාර්ථ විදුහලේ ක්‍රීඩා පිටිය සංවර්ධනය කිරීමේ කටයුතු අතරමග ඇණහිටී

වැල්ලම්පිටිය සිද්ධාර්ථ විදුහලේ ක්‍රීඩා පිටිය සංවර්ධනය කිරීමේ කටයුතු අතරමග ඇණහිටී

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

රාජසිංහ ජයසූරිය රචනා කළ “ගඟ දිගේ දින අටක්” කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

රාජසිංහ ජයසූරිය රචනා කළ “ගඟ දිගේ දින අටක්” කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

‘ද නිවුස් පේපර්’ චිත්‍රපටයට තවත් ජාත්‍යන්තර සම්මානයක්

‘ද නිවුස් පේපර්’ චිත්‍රපටයට තවත් ජාත්‍යන්තර සම්මානයක්

ඉන්දික වීරකෝන්ගේ “බුදුන් උපන් දේශය” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

ඉන්දික වීරකෝන්ගේ “බුදුන් උපන් දේශය” කෘතිය දොරට වඩී

රයිගම් ටෙලි සම්මාන ගොන්නක් රූපවාහිනී මහගෙදරට (VIDEO)

රයිගම් ටෙලි සම්මාන ගොන්නක් රූපවාහිනී මහගෙදරට (VIDEO)

ආසියා කලාපයේ හොඳම චිත්‍රපටයට හිමි සම්මානය නිව්ස් පේපර් චිත්‍රපටයට

ආසියා කලාපයේ හොඳම චිත්‍රපටයට හිමි සම්මානය නිව්ස් පේපර් චිත්‍රපටයට

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.