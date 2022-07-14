විශේෂ පක්ෂ නායක රැස්වීම හෙට පෙරවරු 10ට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූලි 14, 2022 19:43

විශේෂ පක්ෂ නායක රැස්වීම හෙට පෙරවරු 10ට

Related Articles

පාර්ලිමේන්තුව හෙට රැස් නොවන බව කතානායක මහින්ද යාපා අබේවර්ධන මහතා පවසනවා. එහෙත් විශේෂ පක්ෂ නායක රැස්වීමක් පාර්ලිමේන්තු සංකර්ණයේදී හෙට පෙරවරු 10ට පැවැත්වීමට නියමිතයි.

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූලි 14, 2022 19:43