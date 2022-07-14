ආයතන කිහිපයක් ආරක්ෂක අමාත්‍යාංශය යටතට

ආයතන කිහිපයක් ආරක්ෂක අමාත්‍යාංශය යටතට

ආයෝජන මණ්ඩලය, ආගමන විගමන දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව ඇතුලු ආයතන කිහිපයක් ආරක්ෂක අමාත්‍යාංශය යටතට පත් කරමින් අති විශේෂ ගැසට් නිවේදනයක් නිකුත් කර තිබෙනවා.

