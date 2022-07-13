fbpx

රට අරාජිකත්වයට පත්කරමින් ලේ විලක් බවට ගෙනයාම වහා නවත්වනු – හිටපු ජනපති මෛත්‍රී

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූලි 13, 2022 14:17

“රට අරාජිකත්වයට පත්කරමින් ලේ විලක් බවට ගෙනයාම වහා නවත්වනු ” යැයි සඳහන් කරමින් හිටපු ජනපති මෛත්‍රීපාල සිරිසේන මහතා නිවේදනයක් නිකුත් කර තිබෙනවා.
ශ්රී ලංකා ඉතිහාසයේ එතෙක් මෙතෙක් සිදු නොවූ ඛේදවාචකයක් මේ රට තුළ සිදුවෙමින් පවතී. බලය හමුවේ උන්මත්තකත්වයට පත්වුණ සුළු පිරිසක් විසින් මේ රට සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම විනාශ කර දැමීමට කටයුතු කරයි.
රාජ්ය පාලනය යනු ජනතාවගේ සුරක්ෂිතතාවය සහ රටේ ආරක්ෂාව තහවුරු කිරීමයි. තම පෞද්ගලික බලය තහවුරු කර ගැනීම රටේ ජනතාවගේ දැවෙන ප්රශ්නවලට විසඳුම් නොවේ. ශ්රී ලංකා ඉතිහාසයේ රාජ්ය පාලනයේ සිටම බලලෝභය වෙනුවෙන් උන්මත්තකයන් ලෙස හැසිරෙන මිනිසුන්ගෙන් සෑමදාම මෙරට විනාශයෙන් විනාශයට ඇදගියා.
18 වැනි ආණ්ඩුක්රම ව්යවස්ථා සංශෝධනයෙන් රජෙකුට හිමි බලතල හිමිකර ගත් අවස්ථාවේදී 2015 එම බලය මා විසින් කප්පාදු කරන ලදී. 2019 දී නැවතත් විධායක ජනාධිපතිවරයාට එම බලය තහවුරු කරගැනීමෙන් මේ රට විනාශය කරා ගෙන යන ලදී. ප්රජාතන්ත්රවාදී උද්ඝෝෂණයේ නිරත ජනතාව මර්දනයට හදිසි නීතිය පැනවීම සහ බස්නාහිර පළාතට පමණක් ඇඳිරි නීතිය පැනවීම යුක්තිය යටගැසීමට ගත් නිර්ලජ්ජිත අදූරදර්ශි අනුවණ ක්රියාවකි. මෙය මා තරයේ හෙළා දකිමි.
අද ඇති වී තිබෙන තත්වය පැහැදිලිවම මා මීට පෙර ප්රකාශ කළ තත්ත්වයයි. රටේ ජනතාවත් අරගලයේ නිරත වන ජනතාවත් ආරක්ෂා කිරීම මේ මොහොතේ ආරක්ෂක අංශයේ වගකීමයි. නිරායුධ අරගලයේ නිරත දරුවන්ට කිසි ලෙසකින් හෝ ප්රහාරයක් සිදු නොකොට සැබෑ ජන විරෝධයට ආයුධවලින් පිළිතුරු සෙවීම නොකරන ලෙස මෙරට ත්රිවිධ හමුදාපතිවරුන් සහ පොලිස්පතිවරයාගෙන්ද, මා ඉල්ලා සිටිමි. වර්තමාන ජනාධිපතිවරයා සහ වැඩ බලන ජනාධිපතිවරයා හට කිසි ලෙසකත් සැබෑ ජනවරමක් නොමැති දෙදෙනෙකු බව අවධාරණය කරමි. ඔවුන් ලබා දෙන අණ ක්රියාත්මක කිරීමේදී දෙවරක් සිතා කටයුතු කරන ලෙස ඉල්ලා සිටිමි. එමෙන්ම රාජ්ය දේපල පොදු ජනතාවගේ දේපලක් ලෙස පිළිගෙන කටයුතු කරන ලෙස සියලුම ජනතාවගෙන් ඉල්ලා සිටිමි.
රට දිනෙන් දින අගාධයට ගෙන නොගොස් ජනාධිපතිවරයා සහ අග්රාමාත්යවරයා එම ධූරවලින් ඉල්ලා අස්වී පොදු මහ ජනතාවගේ ඉල්ලීමට හිස නමා කටයුතු කරනු ඇතැයි මා විශ්වාස කරමි. බලලෝභීත්වයට කිසිලෙසක ආයුෂ නොමැති බව මතක තබාගෙන කටයුතු කරන ලෙස මා පාලකයන්ට තරයේ අවධාරණය කරමි.
