පාරිභෝගිකයන්ට හිඟයකින් තොරව සහල් ලබාදීමට විධිමත් වැඩපිළිවෙලක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජූලි 7, 2022 17:23

මෙවර යළ කන්නයේ සහ එළඹෙන මහ කන්නයේ වී අස්වනු මිලදී ගැනීම සඳහා වී අලෙවි මණ්ඩලය මඟින් කටයුතු කරන බවත් හිඟයකින් තොරව පරිභෝජනයට අවශ්ය සහල් මහජනතාවට ලබාදීම සඳහා රජය විසින් විධිමත් වැඩපිළිවෙලක් ආරම්භ කර ඇති බව කෘෂිකර්ම, වනජීවි හා වනසම්පත් සංරක්ෂණ අමාත්ය මහින්ද අමරවීර මහතා පැවසීය.
දෙහිවල පිහිටි ජාතික ආහාර ප්රවර්ධන මණ්ඩලයට අයත් ආහාර ද්රව්ය අලෙවිසැල නවීකරණය කිරීමෙන් අනතුරුව පාරිභෝගික සේවාවන් සැපයීම සඳහා පසුගිය 06 වන ආරම්භ විය.
ජනතාවට සහනදායී මිලකට ආහාර ද්රව්ය මිලදී ගැනීමට අවස්ථාව සලසමින්, ජාතික ආහාර ප්රවර්ධන මණ්ඩලයේ අලෙවිසැල් ජාලය ශක්තිමත්ව ක්රියාත්මක කිරීම මෙහි අරමුණයි.
එම අලෙවිසැලේ අලෙවි කටයුතු නිරීක්ෂණය කිරීමට අමාත්ය මහින්ද අමරවීර මහතා සහ අමාත්යාංශයේ ලේකම් රෝහණ පුෂ්පකුමාර මහතා ඇතුළු පිරිසක් සහභාගී වූහ.
