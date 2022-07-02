fbpx

තැපැල් සේවකයින්ට දැනුම්දීමක් 

සේවයට වාර්තා නොකර වර්ජනයේ නිරතවන තැපැල් සේවකයන්ට ලබන අඟහරුවාදා සේවයට වාර්තා කරන ලෙසට තැපැල්පති රංජිත් ආරියරත්න මහතා දැනුම් දෙනවා.

මේ පිළිබඳ විශේෂ සාකච්ඡාවක්ද පැවැත්වුණා.

 

logo