හෙට පාසල් නිවාඩු

හෙට දිනය පාසල් නිවාඩු දිනයක් ලෙස නම් කර ඇති බව අධ්‍යාපන අමාත්‍ය සුසිල් ප්‍රේමජයන්ත් මහතා පවසනවා.

අධ්‍යාපන අමාත්‍යාංශයේ පැවති මාධ්‍ය හමුවකට එක්වෙමින් අමාත්‍යවරයා මේ බව සදහන් කළා.

 

 

 

