බ්‍රිතාන්‍ය අගමැතිටත් කොරෝනා ආසාදනය වෙයි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 27, 2020 17:24

එක්සත් රාජධානියේ අගමැති බොරිස් ජොන්සන්ට කොරෝනා හෙවත් COVID-19 වෛරසය ආසාදනය වී ඇති බව ඔහු සිය ට්විටර් ගිණුමෙහි සදහන් කර තිබෙනවා.

“සුළු රෝග ලක්ෂණ” හේතුවෙන් බ්‍රහස්පතින්දා ජොන්සන් COVID-19 සඳහා පරීක්ෂාවට ලක් කර ඇති අතර කොරෝනා සදහා කළ පරීක්ෂණයේදී ආසාදනය වී ඇති බව තහවුරු වී තිබෙනවා.

