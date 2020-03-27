එක්සත් රාජධානියේ අගමැති බොරිස් ජොන්සන්ට කොරෝනා හෙවත් COVID-19 වෛරසය ආසාදනය වී ඇති බව ඔහු සිය ට්විටර් ගිණුමෙහි සදහන් කර තිබෙනවා.

“සුළු රෝග ලක්ෂණ” හේතුවෙන් බ්‍රහස්පතින්දා ජොන්සන් COVID-19 සඳහා පරීක්ෂාවට ලක් කර ඇති අතර කොරෝනා සදහා කළ පරීක්ෂණයේදී ආසාදනය වී ඇති බව තහවුරු වී තිබෙනවා.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri

— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020